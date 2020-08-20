1/
Donald Ray Childress
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Village Chapel for Donald Ray Childress, 61, of Gadsden, who passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Minister Crystal Wain will officiate. The family is following his last wish to be cremated. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Donald was a third-generation truck driver who loved his family and would do anything for his friends. He loved to show his children and grandchildren a good time, whether it be horseback riding, riding motorcycles, go-carts or any other type of ATV. Donald loved to have fun and show others a good time.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Childress; and son, Christopher Shaun Childress.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Childress; daughter, Misty (Chris) Pinkston; sons, Donnie Dewayne (Tammy) Childress, Jeremy Childress, Joshua (Felici) Childress; mother, Polly Childress; sister, Charlene (Brian) Smalley; brothers, Dale (Shannon) Childress, Wayne (Bethany) Childress; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Encompass Health Hospice caregivers.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
