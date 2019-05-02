|
Mr. Donald Wayne Jacobs, 66, of Attalla, passed from this life to join his Lord in Heaven on April 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Brother Les Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Donnie was born on May 27, 1952, to the late Buster Polk Jacobs and the late Bulah Tidwell Jacobs. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Kyuka Church. Mr. Jacobs worked in the automotive industry for most of his adult life. In his spare time, Donnie enjoyed fishing, cheering for the Alabama Crimson Tide and working with cars.
Those preceding him in death include his parents and brothers, Ronald Jacobs "Runt" & Wilmer Leon Jacobs.
Mr. Jacobs leaves behind wife, Kathie Jacobs; sons, Jason (Jenny) Jacobs of Gardendale, John Jacobs and Jed (Martha) Jacobs of Duck Springs; grandsons, James, Charlie and Logan Jacobs; granddaughters, Lilah Jacobs and Elizabeth Davenport; brothers, JW "Jake" Jacobs (Glenda) of Duck Springs, Jimmy (Sue) Jacobs of Keener, and Buster (Ruby) Jacobs; sister, Carolyn (Leon) Phillips of Duck Springs along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 2, 2019