Donald Wayne Roberson, 75, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from Glioblastoma Multiforme.
Donald was born and raised in Attalla, AL, but lived in Stone Mountain, GA, for the past 50 years. He was a proud Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, restoring old cars, and hunting with his friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Lois Louis Roberson and Jewel Lee Thornhill Roberson; and sister, Myrtle Christine Bruce.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Eddy Roberson; daughter, Emily (Scott) Mask; grandchildren, Abby Mask, Scott (Kelsey) Mask, Cody Mask, Summer Mask; and two great-granddaughters. He is also survived by siblings, Mary Ruth (Bonney) Gramling, Dorrene (Jerry) Stephens, Joe (Barbara) Roberson, Jerry (Dot) Roberson; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope for the Warriors.
A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, February 16 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, Snellville, GA.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 19, 2020