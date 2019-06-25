Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Donna Gidley Vice Obituary
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Hokes Bluff Cemetery for Donna Vice, age 67, of Wellington, who passed away on June 22. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Donna is survived by her sisters, Rhonda Bearden and Patricia Reneman; brothers, Greg Gidley and Steve Gidley; sons, Michael Vice and Bradley Vice; and grandchildren, Chloe Vice, Greyson Vice and Harper Vice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Jack Gidley; and sister Linda.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Crestwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 25, 2019
