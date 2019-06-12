|
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Village Chapel for Donna Joan Gray Lambert, 56, Gadsden, who died Sunday, June 9, 2019. The Rev. Mitchell Gibbs will officiate. Burial will follow at Garner Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Donna was preceded in death by her grandsons, A.J. Huff and Tristain Wertz; father, Billy Gray and brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Sharon Gray.
She is survived by her children, Todd Epps and Angel Epps; special chosen daughter, Jessica McArthur; special friend and father of her children, Steven Epps Sr.; grandchildren, Tre, Stephanie, Miranda, Madison, Aaliyah, Trinity, Xander, Legacy, and Tyler; great grandson, Aiden Jace; mother, Alma Maxwell; stepfather, Bo Maxwell; siblings, Sherry (Randall) Barnett, Phyllis (Joseph) Yow, Tracy (Rick) Jones, James (Amanda) Maxwell, Marie Barron, David Gray, Buck (Renee) Gray and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help them during this difficult time.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to ProHealth Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 12, 2019