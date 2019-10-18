|
Funeral services for Mrs. Donna Renita Sumpter will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the WGFH Betty D. Robinson Chapel. Anthony L. Norwood, eulogy; West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Lawrence William Sumpter Jr.; children, Matasha (Ezavius) Heard, Demika (Travette) Keith and Marquis Middleton, all of Gadsden; grandchildren, Kimori White, H'Maria White, Te'Ayri Keith, Ma'Rhajhe Middleton and Myssieh Middleton; father, William (Eleanor) Franklin; and her mother-in-law, Rosetta Sumpter; sisters, Demetris Sawyer, Danielle Sawyer and Monica Murphy; brothers, Wayne (Lisa) Turner, Roderick Turner, Dewong Franklin and Charles Garrett; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 18, 2019