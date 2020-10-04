1/1
Donna Rose Ezekiel
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Village Chapel for Donna Rose Ezekiel, 62, of Attalla, who passed Friday, October 2, 2020. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Donna loved being outdoors, camping, fishing, gardening and flowers. She would sometimes pick fresh flowers to put in her hair and was affectionately called a "hippie" by her family and friends. She was always well-dressed, confident, and an avid talker. Donna was a big fan of Alabama football. She was a firecracker and always lived life to her fullest. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, and she will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Ezekiel; parents, Richard Roosevelt Leath and Frances Marie Leath; and siblings, Tony Leath, Dale Leath, and Melissa Quinn.
Donna is survived by her children, Eric (Talana) Ezekiel and Joni (Jason) Kimbril; siblings, Ricky (Sherry) Leath, Kathy (Alan) Kimbril, and Rita Hardin; grandchildren, Zack (Kenyatta) McCoy, Dayton McCoy, Jordan (Jake) Scott, Jonus Ferguson, Jayli Ezekiel and Jayon Kimbril; great-grandchildren, Troy McCoy, A've McCoy, Trenten McCoy and Beckham Scott; brothers-in-law, John (Tina) Ezekiel and Jimmy (Robin) Ezekiel; sister-in-law, Chris (Bill) O'Neal; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Chelsey Peppers, Marhisa Lambert, and the staff of Encompass Health and Hospice, especially Bridgette, Karen, and Stacy.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Village Chapel.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
