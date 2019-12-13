|
Donna Vail Cox, 87, of Birmingham, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Cox; parents, Luther Lorenzo and Inez Mauney Vail; sister, Marion Clemmer; and brothers, Edward Vail and Lewis Vail.
She is survived by her daughters, Frieda Cox Miller (Gary), Lisa Cox Wilson (Larry) and Amanda Cox McInerney (Michael); grandchildren, Deanna McCollum (Brad), Devin Beeson (Courtney), Allen Miller, Derek Beeson (Loree), Dewayne Beeson (Erin), Alyssa Miller, Clint Miller (Jennifer), Hollie Odgers, Jeffrey Odgers, Serenity Miller and Haley Miller; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Donna retired from Bellsouth after 20 years of service and was a member of North Clay Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Her family will celebrate her life from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Ridout's Trussville Chapel, with her service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memory Gardens.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 13, 2019