Ridout's Trussville Chapel
1500 Gadsden Hwy
Birmingham, AL 35235
(205) 655-2173
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ridout's Trussville Chapel
1500 Gadsden Hwy
Birmingham, AL 35235
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Ridout's Trussville Chapel
1500 Gadsden Hwy
Birmingham, AL 35235
View Map
Donna Vail Cox Obituary
Donna Vail Cox, 87, of Birmingham, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Cox; parents, Luther Lorenzo and Inez Mauney Vail; sister, Marion Clemmer; and brothers, Edward Vail and Lewis Vail.
She is survived by her daughters, Frieda Cox Miller (Gary), Lisa Cox Wilson (Larry) and Amanda Cox McInerney (Michael); grandchildren, Deanna McCollum (Brad), Devin Beeson (Courtney), Allen Miller, Derek Beeson (Loree), Dewayne Beeson (Erin), Alyssa Miller, Clint Miller (Jennifer), Hollie Odgers, Jeffrey Odgers, Serenity Miller and Haley Miller; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Donna retired from Bellsouth after 20 years of service and was a member of North Clay Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Her family will celebrate her life from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Ridout's Trussville Chapel, with her service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memory Gardens.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 13, 2019
