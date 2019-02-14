|
|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Donnie Biff Gladden, 72, of Gadsden, who passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Brother Dave Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Donnie played football for General Forrest and Emma Sansom High School. He proudly served in the Vietnam War for four years. He worked at the Anniston Army Depot, Gladdens Body Shop with his dad and brother and was also a teacher for Auto Body and Fender for Alabama Technical College. He loved his family and his country.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Gartman Gladden; daughter, Kathy Gladden; parents, Hirm and Agnes Gladden and grandparents, Paw Paw Joe and Big Mama.
He is survived by his children, Donna (Robert) Morgan, Patricia (Jose) Colmenares, Threasa (Julian) Barajus, Linda (Doug) Bly, Cynthia Gladden and Donnie Gladden Jr.; grandchildren, Valerie Mummert, Jessica and Wes Pilkin, Natasha Burnham, Christina Cox, Tim and Paislee Bly, TrayLynn and Bubba Stanford, Angel and Erica Myers, Stanley Jones, and Kathy Jones; great grandchildren, Mackaila, Allison, Kynnedi, Josh, Noah, Dessi, Landon, Zahara, Zyannah, Cameron, Kayden, Tanner, Presyston, LJ, Izzabella, Katelyn, Kiley and Aubrie; brothers and sisters, Herman (Sue) Gladden, Patsy (Mark) Halanskin, Ricky (Cindy) Gladden and Kenny Gladden and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Gladden, Wes Pilkin, Bubba Stanford, Justin Vaughn, Mike William, Stanley Jones, Fredrick Graywolf and Ricky Gladden Jr.
The family will receive friends 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 14, 2019