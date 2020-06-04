Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donnie's life story with friends and family

Share Donnie's life story with friends and family

Mrs. Donnie Carroll Smith of Rainbow City passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Red Hill United Methodist Church. Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory providing services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store