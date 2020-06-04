Donnie Carroll Smith
Mrs. Donnie Carroll Smith of Rainbow City passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Red Hill United Methodist Church. Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory providing services.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Red Hill United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
