Mrs. Donnie Carroll Smith of Rainbow City passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Red Hill United Methodist Church. Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory providing services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 4, 2020.