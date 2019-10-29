|
|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Crestwood Funeral Home for Mr. Donnie Clayton, 79, of Gadsden, who passed away on October 26, 2019. Brother John Copeland will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
He graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1958 and was employed by Goodyear for 32 years. His greatest passion was crappie fishing, and he was an avid Alabama fan.
Mr. Clayton is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Peggy Cooper Clayton; his daughter, Regina Colvard; son, David Clayton; grandsons, Clay Colvard and Seth Clayton; and granddaughter, Staci Tinney.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donnie Eugene Clayton; parents, Tressie and J.T. Wicker; and sister, Gwen Bruner.
Pallbearers will be Deacons of College Heights Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Durwood John's Sunday School class.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 29, 2019