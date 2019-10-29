Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for Donnie Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnie Clayton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donnie Clayton Obituary
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Crestwood Funeral Home for Mr. Donnie Clayton, 79, of Gadsden, who passed away on October 26, 2019. Brother John Copeland will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
He graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1958 and was employed by Goodyear for 32 years. His greatest passion was crappie fishing, and he was an avid Alabama fan.
Mr. Clayton is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Peggy Cooper Clayton; his daughter, Regina Colvard; son, David Clayton; grandsons, Clay Colvard and Seth Clayton; and granddaughter, Staci Tinney.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donnie Eugene Clayton; parents, Tressie and J.T. Wicker; and sister, Gwen Bruner.
Pallbearers will be Deacons of College Heights Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Durwood John's Sunday School class.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now