Donnie Colvin

Crossville - Donnie Colvin 75 of Crossville passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home.

Friends visited at Crossville First Baptist Church Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10 am until 2 pm. with a private family graveside following. Rev. Mark Milwee and Rev. Pete Chadwick officiated. Grandsons were pallbearers.

Mrs. Colvin was survived by her Husband: Mike Colvin, Children: Casey Frederick (Chris), Cristy West (Matt), Carla Luther (Gary), Clint Colvin (Asha), Grandchildren: J.C. Frederick (Madison), Cole Frederick, Tyler Frederick, Liz Frederick, Zach West (Kassie), Jackson Munroe, Madeline Harper (Andrew), Miranda Munroe, Sawyer West, Iva Luther, Jay Luther, Tom Luther, Abe Luther, Caleb Colvin, Claire Colvin, Charlotte Colvin, Cela Colvin, Brother: Thomas Barksdale (Martha), Sister: June Davis, Sister-in-law: Donna Milwee and a host of nieces and nephews.

Crossville Memorial Chapel Directing



