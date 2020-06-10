Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Crestwood Chapel for Doris Coley Walker, 90, of Glencoe, who passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Judge Joe Nabors and Donnie Yarbrough will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

Doris was a Christian and a longtime member of Glencoe Presbyterian Church and was a retired Elementary School teacher. She graduated Valedictorian from Glencoe High School in 1948 and graduated from The University of Alabama in the Class of 1952. She loved sports, especially Alabama football, but her true passion was growing anything, such as flowers and vegetables. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmom, great-grandmom and friend, and she will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Walker Jr.; son, Timothy; brothers, Fayne, J.T., Amiel and Elvis; and sister, Ertis Ponder.

Mrs. Walker is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Maria) Walker; daughter, Melanie (Herb) Ford; grandchildren, Alyssa (Matt), Jordan, Jadyn, Justin (April), Jake (Kelsi) and Jeff; great-grandchildren, Walker, Ella, Aiden and Caroline; and a large extended family.

Special thanks to the staff at Amedisys Hospice, caregivers Myra Campbell, Jeanni Shields, Joan Reynolds, Barbara Dickens and Diane Whitmore.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Wednesday.

