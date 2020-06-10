Doris Coley Walker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Crestwood Chapel for Doris Coley Walker, 90, of Glencoe, who passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Judge Joe Nabors and Donnie Yarbrough will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Doris was a Christian and a longtime member of Glencoe Presbyterian Church and was a retired Elementary School teacher. She graduated Valedictorian from Glencoe High School in 1948 and graduated from The University of Alabama in the Class of 1952. She loved sports, especially Alabama football, but her true passion was growing anything, such as flowers and vegetables. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmom, great-grandmom and friend, and she will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Walker Jr.; son, Timothy; brothers, Fayne, J.T., Amiel and Elvis; and sister, Ertis Ponder.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Maria) Walker; daughter, Melanie (Herb) Ford; grandchildren, Alyssa (Matt), Jordan, Jadyn, Justin (April), Jake (Kelsi) and Jeff; great-grandchildren, Walker, Ella, Aiden and Caroline; and a large extended family.
Special thanks to the staff at Amedisys Hospice, caregivers Myra Campbell, Jeanni Shields, Joan Reynolds, Barbara Dickens and Diane Whitmore.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Wednesday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved