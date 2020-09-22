1/
Doris Fleming
Doris Fleming, 69, of Ashville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital.
Her funeral service is at noon Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Pastor Gerald Pentecost will officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 until noon before the service.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Randall Fleming; children, Mickey Guthrie, Phillip (Linda) Vargo, Johnny (Rhonda) Fleming, Daniel (Susan) Fleming, and Sabrina (William) Quick; brother, Thomas Guthrie; sister, Sue Holliday; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Hazel Guthrie; and brothers, Bobby Biddles, Edward and James Guthrie.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing

Published in The Gadsden Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
SEP
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
