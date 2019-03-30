|
Funeral services for Ms. Doris Haywood will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Mission Baptist Church. Eulogy by Minister Ayanna Wright. Interment in Lincoln Hill Memorial Park. Public visitation from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Ms. Haywood leaves to cherish her memories, her nieces, Judy K. (Andrew) Lockett, Arlaia Kimbrough, Yolanda Jackson and Celia Johnson; a nephew, Patrick (Deon) Johnson; a very special first cousin, Cleaster (John) Starks; special people in her life, Willie Bell Leach, Mattie O. Ingram, Annie E English; and a host of many great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 30, 2019