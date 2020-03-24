Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Doris J. Latham Ellis

Doris J. Latham Ellis Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Village Chapel for Doris J. Latham Ellis, 84, Gadsden, who died March 22, 2020. Rev. Donald J. Young will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Doris was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School, and was a proud member of their marching band. She was a member at 12th Street Baptist Church. She loved her dog, Chloe, very much.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Marlin Ellis; parents, Howard and Ollie Mae Latham; brothers, Paul and Bobby Latham; and sister, Diane.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Mike) Ellis and Daryl (Iris) Ellis; grandchildren, Christy Davis and Bailey Ellis; 4 great-granddaughters; sister, Linda Naylor; pet dog, Chloe; and a host of extended family.
Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, especially Monik, Kathy, Ginger, Emily and Breanna.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 24, 2020
