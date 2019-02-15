Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Ashville, AL
Memorial services for Doris Jean Collins, 79 of Attalla, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church in Ashville. Bro. Jonathan Wisenant will officiate.
Mrs. Collins passed away on Feb. 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Frank Collins; and husband, Leslie Collins.
Doris is survived by five sons, one daughter, 12 granddaughters, 6 grandsons, 7 great-granddaughters, and 7 great-grandsons.
Arrangements by www.alabamacrematory.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 15, 2019
