A family graveside service was held for Doris Jean Howard at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Gallant First Baptist Cemetery. Doris was a lifelong resident of Gallant, Alabama.

She is survived by her siblings, Carol (Tom) Wilson, Joyce (Lane) Archer, Jerry Doyle (Shirley) Howard, Dale (Jan) Howard, Donnie (Ginny) Howard; a number of nieces and nephews who were dearly loved; and many great-nieces and nephews dear to her heart.

Pallbearers will be nephews. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gallant First Baptist Cemetery Fund.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staffs of Gadsden Healthcare and Rehab Center and Riverview Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store