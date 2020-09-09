1/
Doris Jean Howard
A family graveside service was held for Doris Jean Howard at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Gallant First Baptist Cemetery. Doris was a lifelong resident of Gallant, Alabama.
She is survived by her siblings, Carol (Tom) Wilson, Joyce (Lane) Archer, Jerry Doyle (Shirley) Howard, Dale (Jan) Howard, Donnie (Ginny) Howard; a number of nieces and nephews who were dearly loved; and many great-nieces and nephews dear to her heart.
Pallbearers will be nephews. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gallant First Baptist Cemetery Fund.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staffs of Gadsden Healthcare and Rehab Center and Riverview Hospital.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
