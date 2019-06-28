|
Mrs. Doris Jean White, age 80, of Gadsden, passed away on June 23, 2019.
Celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Morning Star Baptist Church of Attalla, with Rev. Jeremy Bowman officiating.
She leaves to cherish her memories a loving companion, Larry Hill; two sisters, Dorothy Mathis and Dorothy Sayles of Gadsden; children, Kenneth (Marilyn) Boley, Michael (Delphia) White, Shelia Hale, Loventrice White-Lamar, Beverly (Melvin) Williams, Mattie White-Jones, Ballinger White, Clifford White, Kerry (Yolanda) White and Cassandra White; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Public visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. today at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 28, 2019