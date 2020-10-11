A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery for Doris L. Maroney, 76, of Oxford, who passed from this life on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Ann Reynolds will officiate. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Born and raised in Etowah County in the Duck Springs and Sand Valley area, she was a wonderful singer who loved her church and family. She was dedicated to her kids and grandkids. She retired from being a bank teller and enjoyed her retirement years reading and attending church.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Sarah Maroney; daughter, Jeannette Marie Burkett; sister, Lynette Major; and brothers, Laverl and Stanley Maroney.

She is survived by sister, Janice Miller (Charles); sister-in-law, Bonnie Maroney; four sons, Terry Burkett (Diane), Chris Burkett (Debra), Scott Burkett (Tonya), and John Burkett (Lesilee); eight grandchildren, Bobby Fitch, Russell Fitch, Heather Brooks (Andrew), Brittany Burkett (Andrew), Brian Ridgeway (Gary), Phebe Burkett, John Paul Burkett and Katie Burkett; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be sons, Terry Burkett, Chris Burkett, Scott Burkett, John Burkett; and grandsons, Bobby Fitch, Russell Fitch. Honorary pallbearers are nephews and grandsons.

Special thanks to the staff at Southern Care Hospice and NHC.

The family will accept friends from noon until time of service at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

