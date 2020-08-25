Doris Lomnick Potter was born in Attalla, AL, to the late Flora and Bishop Lomnick on December 17, 1940. At an early age, she joined Antioch United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Norris High School class of 1958. She married the late J.T. (Jake) Potter in March 1961. She took great pride in working out in her yard and was known for her beautiful rose bushes and flowers. Her outspoken and very direct witty humor and funny personality will be missed by all who knew her. Family and friends always enjoyed an "Awesome glass of sweet tea." That was her signature beverage that could surpass Milo's Tea any day!!!

She transitioned quite peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Flora and Bishop Lomnick; her husband, J.T. (Jake) Potter; her sons, Rodney and Charles Potter; her sisters, Millie (Nan) Mostella, Flora Williams, Etha Mae Boley, Laura Green, Minnie Ruth Crawford, Melissa (Yessie) Houston; her brother, Isaiah Lomnick Sr.; nephew, Howard Boley (raised as a brother); and sister-in-law, Louvenia Lewis Lomnick.

Her joyous memories will be cherished and shared by her children, Beon (Jonathan) Wilkerson of Montevallo, AL; Judy Potter, Antionette (Carlos) Wood, all of Gadsden, AL, and Tressie (Greg) Potter, Ashville, AL; her brother: O.Z. Lomnick, Gadsden, AL; her grandchildren, Veon (DeAnthony) Chandler of Kimberly, AL, DeJuan Potter, Verrenco (Rosalin) Potter, Carlos Wood Jr., Kiana Wood, Courtlyn Martin, Tracey Martin, Corey Martin Jr., Autumn Martin, all of Gadsden, AL; great-grandchildren, Aliyah Potter, NiLiyah Potter, and Jazlynn Potter, all of Gadsden, AL; nephew, Willie "Jay" Boley (raised as a brother); and niece, Laure "Rosetta" Boley Lipscomb (raised as a sister), both of Attalla, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Graveside Service will follow at 2 p.m. at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.

Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506

