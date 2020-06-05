August 8, 1930 – June 3, 2020

Doris M. Blom was born in Elizabeth, NJ, and moved to Sarasota, FL, from Middletown, NJ. Doris worked for over 20 years in the fundraising field for the mentally challenged in Monmouth County, NJ. She was a member of the Church of the Palms in Sarasota.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert (wife, Jan) and Thomas (wife, Sheila); five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Herbert; daughter, Linda; and son, William.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Haven, 4405 Desoto Road, Sarasota, FL 34235.

A private family service will be held.

Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory provided services.

