Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Doris Marie Blevins, 86, of Gadsden, who passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Rev. Jeff Blevins will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel will be directing the service.
She was a member of MeadowBrook Baptist Church.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Mack Blevins; and her son, Michael Lynn Chastain.
She is survived by daughter, Teresa Jo Blevins; son, Jeffery Lane (Lynne) Blevins; granddaughters, Holly Marie (Roberto) Marquez, Hanna Lane (Michael) Hatchett; great-grandchildren, Beau Mack Ellison, Harper Marie Marquez; and special friend and caregiver, Sheree Maeger Bossoff.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 6, 2020