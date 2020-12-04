Doris Wilkes Carter

Funeral services will be 12 pm Monday, December 7, at Crestwood Chapel, for Mrs. Doris Wilkes Carter, who passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Chris Sanford will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Carter, daughter, Barbara Livingston and grandson Joshua Taylor.

She is survived by her daughter Anita (Jimmy) McElduff, sons, Tim (Kim) Carter and Robert (Sheila) Carter. Grandchildren, Amber, Justin, Ashley, Shyanne, Blain, and Destiny. Great granddaughters, Kinsey, Eva and Kennedy. Sister Sandra Reeves.

Pallbearers will be family.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 11 am until the time of service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store