Doris Wilson Morphew
1925 - 2020
Funeral services will be held for Doris Wilson Morphew at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Doris passed from this life on May 28, 2020. Burial will be at Steele Cemetery. Larry Gerard and Jonny Wilson officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Doris was born in St. Clair County in 1925. On January 6, 1945, she married Thomas. Around 1950, she moved to California and lived there until she came back to Alabama in 2011.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Morphew; son, David Morphew; parents, Winston and Emma (Oliver) Wilson; seven brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by her brother, Rudolph Wilson; chosen daughter, Paulette Lee Massey; special nephew, Jonny Wilson; special friends, Nancy Fitts and Mike Amos; and several nieces and nephews.

Published in The Gadsden Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
