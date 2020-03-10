|
|
Dorotha "Dot" Tucker, 92, of Rainbow City, formerly of Fort Payne, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born June 21, 1927, in DeKalb County to the late Luther Reese Burrows and Alma Mae Silvers Burrows.
She attended both 12th Street Baptist Church and MeadowBrook Baptist Church, and was a member of the Wildwood Hills Garden Club and OES Chapter #135 of Gadsden.
Funeral services were held on Friday at MeadowBrook Baptist Church, with burial following in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her children, Paul Leroy Tucker Jr. and wife, Anita, and Ann Tucker Smith and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Britany Smith Brown and husband, Chris, and Ashley Elise Tucker and fiancé, Josh; sister, Barbara Manderson; and special friend, Donna Jenkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Tucker Sr.; her grandson, Maury Smith; and brothers, Lanara and Ed Burrows.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to 12th Street Baptist Church Building Fund, 800 W. Grand Ave., Rainbow City, AL 35906; March of Dimes, 3500 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 198, Birmingham, AL 35243; MeadowBrook Baptist Church Building Fund, 2525 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901; or Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146.
The family gives special appreciation to the staff of Encompass Home Health and Hospice, especially Kayla and Lori.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 10, 2020