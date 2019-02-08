|
A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Dorothea Picciotto Link, 84, of Southside, will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church in Gadsden. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Link passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. She is preceded in death by a son, Vincent Link; her parents, Caterina and Carmelo Picciotto; six siblings, Catherine, Millie, Tina, Joe, Saro and Edith; and a daughter-in-law, Margaret Link.
A native of Everett, Massachusetts, Mrs. Link lived in Dover, Delaware, for 52 years. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dover for 52 years, and St. James Catholic Church in Gadsden for the past six months. Mrs. Link was also a member of the Newcomers Club in Dover, the Elks Club, Sons of Italy, served on the Junior Board of Kent General Hospital, the Peninsula Confercnce of UMC and Migrant Ministries.
Surviving Mrs. Link are her husband of 63 years, John Link; daughter, Michele Link Cribb and her husband, Jerry, of Manteo, NC; sons, John Link and his wife, Darlene, of Gadsden, and Eric Link and his wife, Minnie, of Gadsden; 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2019