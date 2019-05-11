|
|
Dorothy C. Sims, age 68, of Gadsden, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her home.
Her funeral will be 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in adjoining cemetery. Bro. Wayne White will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Ethan Fussell, Sam Fussell, Marc Sims, Jamison Sims, Kane Hendon (grandsons) and Jeremiah Ashley.
Visitation will be from 2 until 4 at the church, before the service.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Marcus Sims; daughters, Tarina Sims Garrigan (David) and Tonya Sims Fussell; son, Raymond "Toppie" Marcus Sims II (Lisa); grandchildren, Whitney Fortenberry, Ashland Phelon, Marc Sims, Jamison Sims, Ethan Fussell, Sam Fussell and Lydia-Grace Fussell; great-grandchildren, Kane, Karson, Kamryn, Kache, Katie and Karly Hendon, Kooper Fortenberry, Tucker Phelon, Alexis, Jase and Hadley Sims; sisters, Marjorie Womack and Patricia Couch; brother, Eugene Presley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Lizzie Presley; three brothers; and five sisters.
Mrs. Sims was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.
Etowah Memorial Chapel officiating.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 11, 2019