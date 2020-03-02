|
Dorothy Cochran Wilson (Maw Maw), 92, of Gadsden, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 29, 2020.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home, Gadsden, conducted by Brother Bob Hundley and Brother Michael French. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Aug. 7, 1927, her family moved to Gadsden in 1930. There she attended Elliott Elementary, General Forrest and Emma Samson High School where she played the saxophone in the band.
She worked at Bellsouth, First Federal, First Alabama Bank and retired from Coosa Federal. She and Allen loved traveling, especially to Branson, Missouri, for the shows and listening to gospel music. She enjoyed cooking for her family, and her chocolate cake was always their favorite. She loved spending time with her family, whether it was watching them play ball, run track, performing dance recitals, skate, climb a wall or swim. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she served as Treasurer and sang in the choir.
She was preceded in death by Harvey M. Cochran, father; Lincy Jane Wilkens Cochran, mother; Allen Wilson, husband; Barry French, son; Addison Quinn Snead and Catherine Lincy Snead, great-granddaughters; Pauline Petty, sister; Herman Cochran, brother.
She is survived by Renee' French Snead, daughter; Janice French, daughter-in-law; Craig (Amanda) Snead and Todd (Tiffany) Snead, grandsons; Jaxon Snead, Lukas Snead, Wilson Snead, Barit Snead, Avery Snead, Kolter Snead, Dodge Snead and Audry Snead, great-grandchildren; Jimmy (Jean) Petty, nephew; Patricia Petty, niece; Faye Williams, special cousin; her faithful companion of 17 years, BG, her cat.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Craig Snead and Todd Snead; great-grandsons, Jaxon Snead, Lukas Snead, Wilson Snead and special friend, Daryl Marbut.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of her loving friends and neighbors.
In-Lieu-of-flowers, memorials may be sent to: Alabama Children's Hospital Foundation, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and the staff at Gadsden Regional, 8th floor south.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed.
The family will be receiving friends and family, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Crestwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 2, 2020