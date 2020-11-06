Dorothy Elizabeth (Tumlin) Coley

Ballplay - Dorothy Elizabeth (Tumlin) Coley, 100 of Ballplay, passed away November 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl H. Coley; parents, Henry and Hannah (Wagnon) Tumlin; and siblings, Bill, Ben, Arthur (Sarge), Charlie and Wallace (Skinny), Ruth, Mary and Polly.

She is survived by children, Don (Connie) Coley of Centre, Emily Curry Martin of Ackworth, GA, Tony "TC" Coley of Scottsboro, Susan (Chuck) Margraf of Pearl, MS and Todd "Cokey" Coley of Ballplay; grandchildren, Scott (Lynn) Curry, Abby (Craig) Conley, Stephanie (Shaun) Wear and Matt (Shelly) Coley; great-grandchildren, LynDen (David) Curry Seals, Libby Curry, Darren Wear, Dillon Wear and Hailey Wear; great great-grandchildren, Campbell and Coley Seals; and nieces and nephews.

She was a 1938 graduate of Hokes Bluff and an active member of Davis Chapel United Methodist Church in Ballplay. She was called affectionately by many Miss Dot, Moma Dot, Aunt Dot and Granny. She was a talented homemaker, loved birds and flowers and served as a former President of the Iris Club in Etowah County. She was loved dearly by all who knew her, this sweet lady made a positive impact on many lives. The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Perry and his staff, the friendly folks at Dean's Pharmacy and Bayley, Crystal, John and Patsy and staff of SouthernCare New Beacon.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family requests no flowers, donations may be made to Davis Chapel UMC c/o Shirley Hufstetler, 600 County Road 433, Piedmont, AL 36272, or Davis Chapel Cemetery Fund c/o Cokey Coley, 3835 County Road 32, Piedmont, AL 36272.



