Funeral service for Mrs. Dorothy Frances Latham, 89, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Dr. Rodney Gilmore officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Union #3 Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 Tuesday evening at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dorothy Latham passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Burley Latham; parents, Ed and Minnie Elliott; five brothers; and three sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ricky Elliott, Kim (Dwayne) Floyd, Keith (Pam) Latham and Jane (Mike) Casey; grandchildren, Tyler (Joelle) Elliott, Andrea (Dustin) Means, Andrew (Samantha) Elliott, Zac (Crystal) Marble, Courtney (LB) Cattling, Brittany Latham, Callie Latham, Coby Latham, Madison (Billy) Cherry, Hunter (Kaileigh) Casey; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine Barnes; a host of nieces and nephews; chosen son, Larry Sandlin; and friends at Bluff Springs Apartments.
Mrs. Latham was a lifelong member of Union #3 Baptist Church. She loved people, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She enjoyed gardening, feeding birds, and loved to cook.
Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Sandlin, Bobby Godfrey and Tommy Godfrey.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 9, 2020.