Dorothy Frazier Lankford, 90, Gadsden, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Dorothy was a 1948 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. She was a faithful member of Malone Baptist Church, where she was very active and served in several different ways. She worked at Copeland Glass, Kimble Glass, and finished her career at Stowers Manufacturing. She was widely known for her baking skills and was affectionately known as the "Cake Lady." She was an avid reader and loved sewing and crafting. Dorothy loved her whole family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. To all others who loved her, she was known as "Granny Dot."

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ray O. Lankford; and parents, Bob and Addie Frazier.

Mrs. Lankford is survived by her children, Ramona (Dennis) Griggs, Audrey (Russ) Samples, and Dennis (Carol) Lankford; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Clayton; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Malone Baptist Church or to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Chris Turner, Scott Samples, Michael Mummah; and great-grandsons, Stephen Samples, Alex Turner, and Blake Allen.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Clayton, Ronnie Mostella, Clarence Bonds, and Jacob Self, Larry Bellamy, Malcolm Bellamy, Candace Phillips, and Sherrill Jones.

Special thanks to chosen sister, Paulette Johnson; caregiver, Joan Reynolds; Krissie Chapman of Heaven's Helpers; and Miranda Holcomb of Southern Care New Beacon Hospice for all your love, help, and care.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation. A private graveside will be held at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Dr. David Carroll will officiate.

