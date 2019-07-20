|
|
Funeral services for Dorothy Jean Jarrells, 87, of Glencoe, will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Rev. Tim Diggs and Rev. Larry Brooks will officiate. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Webster's Chapel. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mrs. Jarrells was a longtime resident of Glencoe, AL. She was a member of Heath Baptist Church. Mrs. Jarrells was a graduate of Hokes Bluff High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Jarrells Jr.; her parents, Henry and Ethel Blackwell; brothers and sisters; and her chosen son, Ronnie Barnes.
Survivors are her children, Ricky (Cathy) Jarrells, Jeff (Robin) Jarrells; grandchildren, Emily (Jerry) Jenkins, Hannah Jarrells, Skylar (Andrew) Mills; great-grandchildren, Harrison Mills, Riley Jenkins; chosen son, Donnie Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heath Baptist Church or Compassus Hospice.
Special thanks to Donald with Compassus Hospice and Coosa Valley Healthcare Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 20, 2019