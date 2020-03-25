Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Bethel United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Dorothy Joe Covington Obituary
Dorothy Joe Covington, 89, Centre, Ball Play Community, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. Graveside Service will be noon Thursday, March 26, 2020, at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Bro. Billy Warren will officiate. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until time for the service at the adjoining church.
She is survived by her daughter, Cassandra (Hurley) Foster; two grandchildren, Shaundra (Ashley) Bridges, McCalla, AL, Zavier (Tiffani) Foster, Calera, AL; four great-grandchildren, Dorian Bridges, Sabria Bridges, Xander Foster, Carter Foster; one aunt, Ruth (T.A.) Trammell, Gadsden, AL; one sister-in-law, Mary Kennon, Decatur, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 25, 2020
