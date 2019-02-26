Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Dorothy Mae Looney

Dorothy Mae Looney Obituary
Dorothy Mae Looney, 82, Gadsden, Alabama, passed on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her daughter, Sonya (Russell) Rivers, Nashville, TN; three granddaughters, Brandi Rivers, Cierra (Joshua) Howard, Jessica (Garland) Brooks; six great-grandchildren, Jevon, Keziah, Christian, Kamryn, Ava, Garland Jr.; three nephews, Larry (Sarah) Thomas, Vincent Thomas, Brandon Thomas; six nieces, Michelle (Fred) Hollis, Lisa (Lorenzo) Pearsall, Renae (Larue) Watkins, Kim (Carlos) Simon, Jennifer Thomas, Tiffany (Chauncey) Thornton; special brother-in-law, Murdies Thomas, Gadsden, AL; special cousins, Idella Chatman, Molly Steward; many other great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Sweet Home United Methodist Church, Gadsden, AL. The Rev. Michael Robinson, officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be the hour before the service at the church.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, Etowah Chapel. "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 26, 2019
