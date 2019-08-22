|
|
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Dorothy Sue Ramos, 74, of Hokes Bluff, who died Wednesday. Rev. Cecil Jarrells will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Ramos served in the Women's Army Corps from 1963-1965, where she met and married her husband Luis on Valentine's Day, and they had been sweethearts ever since. She loved gardening, plants and vegetables; animals, especially dogs; and was a member of MOAA, Military Officers Association of America, Gadsden. She'll be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Emma Nelms; brother, James Melton "Sam" Nelms; sisters, Helen "Judy" Louise Roden and Elizabeth "Lib" Eller.
She is survived by husband of 54 years, Luis; daughter, Vicki Rose Ramos; grandson, Roman Luis Limas; sister, Beatrice Nelms Dunham; brother, John Robert "Jack" (Thresa) Nelms; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hokes Bluff Vet Hospital, Highway 278.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 22, 2019