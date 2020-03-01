Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Dorothy Warren Butler

Dorothy Warren Butler Obituary
Dorothy Warren Butler, 94, of Gadsden, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Funeral service will be at noon Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel with Revs. Matt Alexander and Larry Fuhrman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Mrs. Butler was the daughter of Arthur and Inez Warren. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church, Gadsden. She had retired from the City of Gadsden Water Board.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Butler; her parents; and her sister, Mary Warren Cornelius.
She is survived by her nephew and his wife, Warren and Cyndie Cornelius; numerous cousins; many friends and church family.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Kim Weiler, Willie and Essylene Jennings, and the nurses and staff of McGuffey Healthcare and Rehab.
The family has requested no flowers as Dorothy would have preferred donations to First Baptist Church Gadsden or .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Butler family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 1, 2020
