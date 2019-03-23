|
Celebration of Life services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Williams Southside Funeral Home for Dorthy S. Henry "Miss Dot", age 82, of Lincoln, Alabama, who passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. The Rev. Randy Howell will officiate. Burial will be in Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was born in Tennessee to L J and Thelma Johnson. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family and friends, and there was always room for one more at her table. She was owner and operator of the Gateway Restaurant in Lincoln for 27 years. She was an avid lover of Alabama Crimson Tide football, Atlanta Braves, Dirt Track Racing and her beloved Gateway Racing Team #22.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Max "Pete" Henry.
She is survived by her sister, Jeanette Burnett; brother, Don (Connie) Johnson; daughter, Teresa (Craig) Leath, Rick (Kathy) Henry, Rene Henry; grandchildren, Bryan, Deidra, Tricia, Ricky Scott, Maria and Pee Wee; great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Ally, Lucas, Landon, Josea, Joby; great-great-grandson, Benton; her chosen son, Carlton Freeman; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Carlton Freeman, Dwight Freeman, Shane Rutledge, Matt Rutledge, Anthony Clifton and Mike Wilkins.
Special thanks to caregivers Linda Thomas, Donna Burns and to St. Vincent's Hospice nurses.
Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 23, 2019