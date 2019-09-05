Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
Douglass McClung


1944 - 2019
Douglass McClung Obituary
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Douglass McClung, 75, of Wellington, AL, who passed away on Sunday, September 1. Rev. James Robert McClung will officiate. Burial will follow at Deerman's Chapel Cemetery, Steele, AL. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mr. McClung worked many years in Illinois at AME Tuboscope Inc. as a master inspector, and when he moved back to Alabama, he drove for various companies as an on-the-road truck driver for about 18 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie McClung; 1 daughter, Tina McClung.
He is survived by his grandsons, Derek McClung and Donnie Luscinski; stepchildren, Tom Conquist, Tammie Conquist, Tim Conquist and Torri Hitt; brother, Elliott McClung.
Pallbearers will be Tim and Tom Conquist, Trevor McElroy, Jessie Borders, Derek McClung and Donnie Luscinski.
Special thanks to 8th and 9th floor staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, and the girls at Coosa Valley Rehabilitation Unit.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 5, 2019
