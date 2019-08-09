|
Doyce Richard Day, 86, of Wellington, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, August 10 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11 at Glencoe Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rodney McGinnis and Dr. Tony McCain officiating. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Doyce was a lifelong resident of Webster's Chapel. He was a skilled carpenter, having learned the trade from his father and enjoying his craft until he reluctantly retired at the age of 84. He loved his job and had many valued friendships among his coworkers. Doyce loved life and loved people. He also loved animals and provided a caring home for many strays that wandered up at his home. He was host to the annual Roper Family Reunion each year at the old Roper homesite and would work all through the year in preparation for the event. Doyce was a veteran, having served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Glencoe Cumberland Presbyterian Church and served as an elder. He was a dedicated member of the Odd Fellows' Lodge and served as the chapter President for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Local 1371 Carpenters and Millwrights.
His parents, James Hubert and Leona Roper Day, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Wilson Day, who has been a devoted wife and caregiver for 35 years. He was the proud father of Glenn Day. He is also survived by his brother, Charles E. "Gene" Day; dear friends, Darwin and Denise Harris; sisters-in-law, Shirley Fife and Maurine Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Harris, Derick Harris, Mike Walker, Mike Noah, Johnny Bailey, Randy Roper and Sonny Kirby.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Sheila Gilchrist, and Betty and Robert Wolfe, who are wonderful neighbors and have always been there when needed.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Day family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 9, 2019