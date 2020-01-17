|
|
Dr. Thomas Chalmers Peterson, 85, died at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, Jan 15. He was best known for serving the Gadsden area for 50 years as a Dermatologist who truly cared for his patients. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War serving at Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Peterson was preceded in death by his parents, Janet (Chalmers) and Alden Peterson; and his 2 brothers, Lloyd and Roy Peterson.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosie Peterson; his son, Thomas Gregory Peterson (Marietta) of Birmingham; his 2 daughters, Janet Peterson of Gadsden and Diane Hubbard (Scottie) of Decatur; and 5 grandchildren, Alden, Davis, Phillip, Ethan and Emily.
Dr. Peterson received his Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences with Honors from Michigan State and received his Medical Degree from the UAB School of Medicine. Tom had many interests and never stopped learning. Tom was a member of Rainbow Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir for many years. He was known for his love of Astronomy and his photography of the moon and sun, and 4 of these photos were featured on the cover of "The Astronomer" magazine in the '70s. He was a lover of geology and fossils and discovered a new species of fossilized sponge. He also had a lifelong interest in ornithology and was an avid bird watcher. And in his later years, he developed a passion for jewelry making.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers from Encompass Healthcare who showed patience, compassion and love as they cared for Dr. Peterson. He will be buried at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18 at Rainbow Presbyterian Church in Rainbow City, Alabama. Family will receive friends at 1 p.m. at Rainbow Presbyterian. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rainbow Presbyterian Church Building Fund.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 17, 2020