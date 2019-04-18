|
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Village Chapel for Duane (C.D.) Hopper, age 71, of Gadsden, who passed away April 15, 2019. Dr. Keith Wrenn will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Hopper was a 1966 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. He served in the Army National Guard and as a Lieutenant with the Gadsden Police Department, and retired from both after 20 years of service. In 1998, C.D. earned his certification in upholstery at Gadsden State Community College and later opened C.D.'s Upholstery Shoppe. He was a member of Dwight Baptist Church and a past Worshipful Master of the Dwight Masonic Lodge #550 F&AM.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Reed Hopper; parents, R.T. and Betty Jo Hopper; brother, Jerry Douglas Hopper.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Hopper; children, Katie Hopper, Clark (Christie) Hopper and Jeff (Paula) Hopper; grandchildren, Cody (Ashley) Hopper, Tyler Hopper, Abigail Hopper, Christian Lemons, Dustin Padgett; chosen grandchildren, Elise Mangum and Caden Reed Turner; mother-in-law, Doris Turner; sisters-in-law, Joan Brooks, Janice Butler and Trudie Turner.
Pallbearers will be Christian Lemons, Cody Hopper, Tyler Hopper, Jeremy Brooks, Josh Brooks, Chris Browning, Caden Reed Turner and Dustin Padgett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Brooks, Travis Butler, Kenny Turner, and all current and former Gadsden Police Department Officers.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the Gadsden Fire Department, Drs. Jeremy Goodwin, Jack Hasson and Carrie Lenneman, Tyler Center Rehab and family friend, Jennifer Mayo.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 18, 2019