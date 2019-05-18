Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Durwood L. Thompson Obituary
Funeral services for Durwood L. Thompson, age 92, of Southside, will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Bob Thornton, Rev. Billy Davis and Rev. Bill Thornton will officiate the service. Burial will be at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is directing.
Durwood was a State Trooper for 28 years, where he retired at the rank of Captain. He worked at Alabama Power Company Plant Gaston as the chief of security. He was also a Shriner in Montgomery, Alabama. He enjoyed cutting his grass, fishing, and volunteering at Southside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bessie Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Margaret Fuhrman Thompson; children, Donna (David) Coshatt and Scott (Stefanie) Thompson; grandchildren, Megan (Scott) Sasser, John Coshatt, Jacob Coshatt, Brendan Thompson and Sawyer Cobb; and a great-grandchild, Caden Sasser.
Honorary pallbearers will be the North Alabama State Trooper Retiree Group and the Southside Baptist Church Senior Men's Sunday School.
Pallbearers will be Scott Sasser, Caden Sasser, John Coshatt, Jacob Coshatt, Sawyer Cobb and Brendan Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church Homebound Ministries.
Special thanks to Gadsden Regional Medical Center Emergency Room staff, MICU staff, Kindred Hospice, and a very special thanks to Robin Burns and Nita Lusk.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 18, 2019
