Funeral service for Dustin Sparks, 40, of Rainbow City, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Rev. Todd Walker officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Sparks passed away on Jan. 31, 2020 at UAB Hospital surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Audrey and John Foster, Vaughan and Jeanie Sparks and Neda Davis.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Jerry and Donna Sparks; brothers, Jerry (Tammy) Sparks, and Steven (Nikki) Sparks; one niece, Brooklyn (Jay) Gazaway; nephews, Bailey Sparks, Hunter (Sydney) Sparks and Haden (Erin) Sparks; four great-nieces and nephews, Melah, Hadleigh, Talbot, and Andy; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Mr. Sparks was a 1998 graduate of Southside High School. He was employed by Gregerson Food for many years. He was a member of Summit Church. He loved hanging out at the river lot and friends at the Titan Station on Hwy 411.
Pallbearers will be Bailey Sparks, Haden Sparks, Hunter Sparks, Kasey Kidd, Kevin Kidd, and Ron Warwick.
Special thanks to his special friend, Jennifer Gregerson, David and Dawn Gregerson, Pam Golden and Mr. and Mrs. Bullet, and to UAB Hospital MICU nurses and staff.
Online condolences may be left to the family at: ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 2, 2020