Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Dwight Benson Jr. Obituary
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery for Dwight Benson Jr., 82, of Glencoe, who went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Reverend Daniel Barkley will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
He became a member of Glencoe Cumberland Presbyterian Church in 1958, where he served as an elder for over 30 years. He later moved his membership to Gadsden Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he remained. He served as a volunteer fireman for the city of Glencoe for many years and was a member of the Local 498 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union. He was a partner of Benson Plumbing and Heating with his brothers Jim and Jerry up until his retirement.
Mr. Benson was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Vivian Benson; and his brother, Jerry Benson.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol F. Benson; daughters, Dana Benson and Kirstie (Jeff) Edwards; and grandchildren, Jared and Katie Edwards. He also leaves behind a brother, James (Mary) Benson; sister in-law, Joan Benson; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gadsden Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 14, 2020
