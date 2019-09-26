|
Dwight "Pudge" Brown, 74, of Rainbow City, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, after brief health complications. Arrangements are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services. Dwight's wishes will be honored and there will be no formal funeral. His ashes will be scattered on Short Creek near Lake Guntersville.
Dwight was a very caring and thoughtful person. His love of animals (especially his dogs), fishing and Auburn Football were just a few things that brought him great joy. Dwight was a member of New Beginning Community Church, where he enjoyed the sermons of Dr. Gary Ashley. Dwight was also passionate about privately giving to multiple charities.
Dwight was preceded in death by his father and mother, Floyd and Ethel Brown; his brother, Larry Brown; and sister-in-law, Linda Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jean Naylor Brown; son, Brandon; daughter, Ginger; dogs, Murphy and Sissy; and cat, Coco. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Naylor Chandler; and special nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to all family and friends for their love and support. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Carpenter and the staff of CCU at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rainbow City Animal Shelter (4450 Steele Station Road, Rainbow City, AL 35906; 256-413-1242).
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 26, 2019