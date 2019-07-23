|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Collier-Butler Funeral Home for Dwight Marlin Browning, 84, of Southside, who passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from complications of a stroke. Rev. Jerry Rea will officiate. Private burial to follow.
Dwight was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church, where he spent many hours volunteering his carpentry skills. He enjoyed gardening and sharing it with friends. Dwight loved spending time with family and spoiling his grandchildren. His hobbies included fishing and watching Alabama Football and the Atlanta Braves. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and retired from Goodyear after 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Annie Mae; infant daughter, Cheryl; and brother, Kenneth.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Browning; daughters, Ginger (Morgan) Smith, Karen (Todd) McCartney; grandchildren, Melissa (Dillon) Mitchell, Emily McCartney, Kyler Smith and Kalyn Smith; and great-granddaughter, Cora Lynn Mitchell.
Pallbearers will be Morgan Smith, Todd McCartney, Dillon Mitchell, Albert Davis, Ken Nabors and Jerry Tolbert. Honorary pallbearers are Elmer Davis Jr., Charles Burgess, Thomas McMeekin and his Sunday School class.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to MANNA of Gadsden.
Special thanks to the nurses, physicians and staff at Gadsden Regional and Encompass Rehab, and to the friends who helped during his illness.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 23, 2019