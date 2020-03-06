|
|
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Rainbow Church of Christ for Dyer (Elmus) Honeycutt Sr., 96, who died on March 3, 2020. Brother Blake Jones, Minister at Rainbow Church of Christ, will officiate. Burial will be at Williams-Southside Cemetery. Williams-Southside Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Elmus was a devout Christian man who loved the Lord and lived his life serving God and teaching others about God's word. He loved his wife of close to 66 years (Kathleen Jimmerson Honeycutt), and together they brought up their three children to love the Lord as well. He also loved his country and was proud to serve in the 1st U.S. Army 9th Division. He was inducted in the Service Feb. 20, 1943, at the age of 21 and served in World War II. He also served for many years as an Elder for Rainbow Church of Christ. He was employed by the State of Alabama for the majority of his working years as a Revenue Examiner. His hobbies included collecting coins, camping, and working with CBs and Ham Operations. He was loved by many, especially by his wife, parents, siblings, kids and grandkids. He fought the good fight, he finished the race and has gone to be with His Father who is in Heaven.
2 Timothy 4:7-8: I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
He was preceded in death by wife, Kathleen Jimmerson Honeycutt; infant son, Elmus Wayne Honeycutt; father, Dyer Houston Honeycutt; mother, Reddie Jewel Honeycutt; brothers, George Honeycutt, Leon Honeycutt.
He is survived by three sisters, Betty Long (Selton), Martha Spurlock and Carolyn Hitt; two daughters, Patricia Steele and Shirley Wagner; one son, Dyer E. Honeycutt Jr. (Dianne); 6 grandsons, Bruce Steele, Gerry Wagner, David Wagner (Terri), Gary Wagner, Craig Honeycutt (Chrystal) and Doug Honeycutt (Tiffany); 3 granddaughters, Patty Steele Town (Scott), Christine Yvonne Weimer (Robert Jr.) and Kathy Wagner. He had 21 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Wagner, Gary Wagner, Craig Honeycutt, Doug Honeycutt and Wayne Spurlock. Honorary Pallbearers are all his grandsons and great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in memory of Dyer Elmus Honeycutt Sr. (7054 Veterans Pkwy, Pell City, AL 35125).
Special thanks to the nurses and staff of the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Rainbow Church of Christ in Gadsden.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2020