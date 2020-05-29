Or Copy this URL to Share

Earl C. Callahan, 92, formerly of Gadsden, AL, passed away May 21, 2020, in Bowling Green, KY.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, KY.

