Earl C. Callahan, 92, formerly of Gadsden, AL, passed away May 21, 2020, in Bowling Green, KY.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, KY.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 29, 2020.