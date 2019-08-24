|
Funeral service for Earl Edgar (Bubba) McConnell IV, 46, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Whorton Bend Baptist Church (3 p.m. visitation) with Joey Jones officiating. Burial will be at Crestwood. Bubba died August 21. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directing.
Bubba requested everyone dress casual!!!
Bubba was preceded in death by his grandparents, E.E. (Butch) McConnell Jr. and wife Lanie, and Denmon and Marguerite Hood.
Remembering Bubba always is his wife of almost 25 years, Lori; children, Katie Ann and Beau Andrew (Maddison); grandson, Brantley Anthony; parents, E.E. (Eddie) McConnell III (Carol) and Terri Noojin (Kenny); siblings, Jeremy McConnell (Merete), Emily Rubrigi (Benji) and Chris Smith (Marlee); aunts and uncles, Norma Ree Panell, Benny Hood, Janice Nelson and Steve McConnell (Cindy); in-laws, David and Sheila Denson; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and SO SO SO many friends!
Bubba loved his wife, kids and grandson with his every breath! He loved fishing, hunting, old country music, cooking for his family, Bama football, Trade Day corndogs, knives and he was so proud to be a hardworking, blue collar truck driver. Bubba never met a stranger and made an impact on everyone he met. He loved to make people laugh! He called himself a "new Christian" and loved his daily devotionals and prayer time with Lori on the road, developing a relationship with our Lord and Savior.
Pallbearers will be Chris Smith, Jeremy McConnell, Brandon McCullars, Tim Bullington, Benji Rubrigi, Norman Price, Patrick Boggs, Tim Orr, Greg Wiggins, Mater Smith, Cole Leighton, friends and family.
Special thank you to Joey Jones and Ginger Brown CRNP.
The family requests that instead of flowers, a donation be made to Whorton Bend Baptist Church or it can be designated to help with funeral expenses.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 24, 2019